Sharon Democrats turn 'hate mail' over to police

These days it's nothing out of the ordinary to see people with different political opinions argue and post online.

But two Sharon women say someone took their political views way over the line.

Sue Ann Herald of Sharon, said a handwritten letter she received last week was full of profanity and it was threatening.

The letter calls her derogatory names, wishes cancer on her and says quote, "Don't be surprised if the breaks (sic) on your car fail, or some similar incident."

All because she's a Democrat.

Herald says she has been very vocal about Democratic causes recently and even organized some protests. "I think they wanted me to stop some of my political activity and also some of the members of the Democrat Women of Mercer County who they seem to have targeted," said Herald.

She said a similar letter was also sent to a friend of hers. Both contacted the police, but they say they have no plans to stop doing what they believe in.

Sharon's police chief says they are investigating, but so far have no suspects. He says they will keep a more watchful eye on their protests and meetings by having a patrolman monitor the area.

Redacted versions of the letters may be read here: