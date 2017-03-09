Sharon Democrats turn 'hate mail' over to police - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sharon Democrats turn 'hate mail' over to police

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
Sue Ann Herald Sue Ann Herald
SHARON, Pa. -

These days it's nothing out of the ordinary to see people with different political opinions argue and post online.

But two Sharon women say someone took their political views way over the line.

Sue Ann Herald of Sharon, said a handwritten letter she received last week was full of profanity and it was threatening.

The letter calls her derogatory names, wishes cancer on her and says quote, "Don't be surprised if the breaks (sic) on your car fail, or some similar incident." 

All because she's a Democrat.

Herald says she has been very vocal about Democratic causes recently and even organized some protests.  "I think they wanted me to stop some of my political activity and also some of the members of the Democrat Women of Mercer County who they seem to have targeted," said Herald.

She said a similar letter was also sent to a friend of hers.  Both contacted the police, but they say they have no plans to stop doing what they believe in. 

Sharon's police chief says they are investigating, but so far have no suspects. He says they will keep a more watchful eye on their protests and meetings by having a patrolman monitor the area.

Redacted versions of the letters may be read here:

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Stress test: High-wire Cavaliers still alive in NBA Finals

    Stress test: High-wire Cavaliers still alive in NBA Finals

    Saturday, June 10 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:55:34 GMT
    Bounce back, come back: The Cavaliers are up to their old tricks, staving off elimination in the NBA Finals.More >>
    Bounce back, come back: The Cavaliers are up to their old tricks, staving off elimination in the NBA Finals.More >>

  • Warren Police investigating Friday night shootings

    Warren Police investigating Friday night shootings

    Saturday, June 10 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-06-10 20:16:52 GMT
    Police in Warren are investigating a pair of shootings from Friday night between 9 and 11:30 p.m. .  Officers say the first shooting involved two cars on Stewart Drive NW.  A witness told dispatcher about two cars that were firing shots at each other.  The caller said one of the vehicles was a red van.  Dispatchers were later alerted to a red van that was abandoned at a house on Northwest Boulevard. The caller told police the group of shooters in the van fled i...More >>
    Police in Warren are investigating a pair of shootings from Friday night between 9 and 11:30 p.m. .  Officers say the first shooting involved two cars on Stewart Drive NW.  A witness told dispatcher about two cars that were firing shots at each other.  The caller said one of the vehicles was a red van.  Dispatchers were later alerted to a red van that was abandoned at a house on Northwest Boulevard. The caller told police the group of shooters in the van fled i...More >>

  • Two jailed for arson at Lowellville company

    Two jailed for arson at Lowellville company

    Saturday, June 10 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-06-10 19:08:22 GMT
    Geno Moore and Joshua FoorGeno Moore and Joshua Foor
    Two arson suspects are in jail following a warehouse fire in Lowelville that required assistance from several agencies.  Joshua Foor, 20, and Geno Moore, 22, are charged with breaking and entering and criminal damaging. Foor faces an additional charge of criminal damaging.  Crews arrived on the scene around 6:18 a.m. to find smoke pouring from Aluminum Color Industries at 369 West Wood Street. According to radio traffic, dispatch received a call from someone claiming that...More >>
    Two arson suspects are in jail following a warehouse fire in Lowelville that required assistance from several agencies.  Joshua Foor, 20, and Geno Moore, 22, are charged with breaking and entering and criminal damaging. Foor faces an additional charge of criminal damaging.  Crews arrived on the scene around 6:18 a.m. to find smoke pouring from Aluminum Color Industries at 369 West Wood Street. According to radio traffic, dispatch received a call from someone claiming that...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms