Preparing for the effects of Daylight Saving Time

Most people know a good night's sleep is important to their overall health, but sawing logs for eight hours each night isn't a reality for most people.

"There are a lot of health complications that could come up from not having enough sleep. Everything from sleep deprivation, which can impact safety and ability to function, to long-term sleep deprivation can put you at risk for high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease," said Dr. Harriet Lemberger-Schor.

A new study provides some insight into America's lack of sleep problem. It shows 75% of all Americans miss at least one day of work, some missing up to five days each year just to catch up on sleep.

"You can recover short term for something like springing ahead. If you are already in halfway decent sleep habits you can recover from that. If you are chronically sleep deprived, you just have to, it is like exercise, it is just getting into the habit of making sleep a priority," said Dr. Lemberger-Schor.

Dr. Lemberger-Schor encourages her patients to aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Just as most people have a morning routine, she says it's important they follow a nighttime routine.

"Shut off the electronics a good hour or so before you plan on hitting the pillow. Take a warm bath or warm shower. Dim the lights, gentle stretching for some people, a cup of warm tea that is not caffeinated; stay away from caffeinated beverages. Anything that works for an individual to really relax them in preparation for sleep," said Dr. Lemberger-Schor.

Dr. Lemberger-Schor encourages people who suspect underlying sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, to consult with their doctor. Additional evaluations may be needed to get to the root of the issue.