Warren nursing home residents return to building

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Residents of a Warren nursing home are settling back into their rooms after power has been restored to White Oak Manor.

Long Term Care Ombudsman Director with the Area Agency on Aging 11, John Saulitis told 21 News that, "Power was back on around 9 p.m. last night. The facility took the time to make sure everything was set for their return."

After high winds ripped through the Valley Wednesday night, the nursing home had to be evacuated because, without power, the facility did not have any heat.

The administrator at White Oak Manor, Joe Morgan, said a backup generator kept medical equipment and the lights on at the facility throughout Wednesday night. But, with temperatures expected to drop Thursday night, the facility's fifty-one residents were moved to other facilities as a precaution.

"The logistics is the hardest part of it. We have had I six different facilities opening their doors and actually sending buses to help load up the residents," said Morgan. "We're packing a few days worth of clothes, their medications, and also we're sending some of our staff to those facilities to help with the transition."

Morgan says the high winds caused a large tree to fall one street over from the nursing home facility. The tree took with it four power poles and several power lines.

21 News found an Ohio Edison Crew working at the scene. They told us power likely would not be restored Thursday night and that they would return to the site on Friday.

"Nature's fury, we can't do nothing about it," said 71-year-old Levi Hymes. "I'm just glad everybody is safe and sound." 

Serving as an advocate for the residents was the Area Agency on Aging.

"Essentially just working with the nursing home to make sure it's a smooth transition, to make sure the needed paperwork goes with them, medications," said Long Term Care Ombudsman Theresa Knapik. "The nursing home has been doing really well."

The process of transporting the residents took several hours.
 

