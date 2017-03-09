Ohio auditor to probe if e-schools can track learning time

Ohio's auditor has ordered a statewide examination of cyber schools' data collection practices after his office found the state's largest online charter school lacked adequate systems to track the time students spent learning.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost says the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow's inability to reliably capture learning durations puts the school at risk of making financial misstatements under Ohio's new tracking protocols.

The state is basing e-school funding on time students spend learning, rather than on enrollment totals or certification by teachers. Yost says ECOT and other e-schools will struggle to comply and probably will owe Ohio money. He says results of his review, expected later this year, may prompt lawmakers to reconsider the new standard.

ECOT noted Thursday that its audit was clean except for the duration-tracking issue.

