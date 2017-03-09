Senior residents displaced by power outage at Greenville high rise

More than 100 senior residents in an apartment complex are left with no power after a scary situation.

Residents at Greenville Senior Apartment Complex saw flames about four feet from the Greenville House on Main Street Wednesday night.

Firefighters surrounded the area, and the situation left residents scared.

“I saw all this smoke and all these fire trucks, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh. My husband is in that building,'” said Geri Dick, who has been living in the complex for eight years.

John Zuschlag, another resident who has lived in the complex for eight years, said this is the first time he's seen anything like this happen.

Because of the high winds, the transformer caught fire and knocked out all of the power to the building.

“Nobody really seems to know what caused it,” said maintenance worker Sam Braxton. “It is such a rare thing for a transformer to catch fire and burn up like that.”

The building was evacuated, and 116 residents were left without a place to stay.

Power is not likely going to be restored for a few days. The Red Cross is helping 16 residents find shelter, and the rest are staying with friends or family.

Management said that if it wasn't for the emergency plan, things could have ended a lot worse for the residents.

“We have some tentative plans in place in case something like this would happen,” said property manager Polly Hogue. “We did install them last night, and it worked.”

All of the residents and staff were safe.

Crews are working to fix the damaged wires and restore power to the Greenville House.