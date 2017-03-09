Senior residents displaced by power outage at Greenville high ri - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Senior residents displaced by power outage at Greenville high rise

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
GREENVILLE, Pa. -

More than 100 senior residents in an apartment complex are left with no power after a scary situation.

Residents at Greenville Senior Apartment Complex saw flames about four feet from the Greenville House on Main Street Wednesday night.

Firefighters surrounded the area, and the situation left residents scared.

“I saw all this smoke and all these fire trucks, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh. My husband is in that building,'” said Geri Dick, who has been living in the complex for eight years.

John Zuschlag, another resident who has lived in the complex for eight years, said this is the first time he's seen anything like this happen.

Because of the high winds, the transformer caught fire and knocked out all of the power to the building.

“Nobody really seems to know what caused it,” said maintenance worker Sam Braxton. “It is such a rare thing for a transformer to catch fire and burn up like that.”

The building was evacuated, and 116 residents were left without a place to stay.

Power is not likely going to be restored for a few days. The Red Cross is helping 16 residents find shelter, and the rest are staying with friends or family.

Management said that if it wasn't for the emergency plan, things could have ended a lot worse for the residents.

“We have some tentative plans in place in case something like this would happen,” said property manager Polly Hogue. “We did install them last night, and it worked.”

All of the residents and staff were safe.

Crews are working to fix the damaged wires and restore power to the Greenville House.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 2 children killed after car avoids deer, hit by truck on Ohio Turnpike

    2 children killed after car avoids deer, hit by truck on Ohio Turnpike

    Sunday, June 11 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-06-11 11:22:55 GMT

    The state Highway Patrol says two children have been killed after the car they were riding in swerved to avoid a deer and was struck by a semi-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike outside Cleveland. The patrol has not identified the occupants of the car or the children's ages. Two adults and one other child were in the car during the accident early Saturday in Strongsville. The patrol says the car was rear-ended by the semi and then hit the deer the driver tried to avoid. All five occupant...

    More >>

    The state Highway Patrol says two children have been killed after the car they were riding in swerved to avoid a deer and was struck by a semi-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike outside Cleveland. The patrol has not identified the occupants of the car or the children's ages. Two adults and one other child were in the car during the accident early Saturday in Strongsville. The patrol says the car was rear-ended by the semi and then hit the deer the driver tried to avoid. All five occupant...

    More >>

  • Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sunday, June 11 2017 7:13 AM EDT2017-06-11 11:13:56 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>

  • FirstEnergy investigates Austintown outage

    FirstEnergy investigates Austintown outage

    Sunday, June 11 2017 7:09 AM EDT2017-06-11 11:09:35 GMT
    FirstEnergy is looking for the cause of a outage effecting fifty customers in Austintown. Power went out at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the College Park neighborhood area off Route 46 south of Mahoning Avenue. The utility expected to have power restored by 9:30 a.m. More >>
    FirstEnergy is looking for the cause of a outage effecting fifty customers in Austintown. Power went out at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the College Park neighborhood area off Route 46 south of Mahoning Avenue. The utility expected to have power restored by 9:30 a.m. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms