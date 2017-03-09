Senior residents displaced by power outage at Greenville high ri - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Senior residents displaced by power outage at Greenville high rise

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
GREENVILLE, Pa. -

More than 100 senior residents in an apartment complex are left with no power after a scary situation.

Residents at Greenville Senior Apartment Complex saw flames about four feet from the Greenville House on Main Street Wednesday night.

Firefighters surrounded the area, and the situation left residents scared.

“I saw all this smoke and all these fire trucks, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh. My husband is in that building,'” said Geri Dick, who has been living in the complex for eight years.

John Zuschlag, another resident who has lived in the complex for eight years, said this is the first time he's seen anything like this happen.

Because of the high winds, the transformer caught fire and knocked out all of the power to the building.

“Nobody really seems to know what caused it,” said maintenance worker Sam Braxton. “It is such a rare thing for a transformer to catch fire and burn up like that.”

The building was evacuated, and 116 residents were left without a place to stay.

Power is not likely going to be restored for a few days. The Red Cross is helping 16 residents find shelter, and the rest are staying with friends or family.

Management said that if it wasn't for the emergency plan, things could have ended a lot worse for the residents.

“We have some tentative plans in place in case something like this would happen,” said property manager Polly Hogue. “We did install them last night, and it worked.”

All of the residents and staff were safe.

Crews are working to fix the damaged wires and restore power to the Greenville House.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Stress test: High-wire Cavaliers still alive in NBA Finals

    Stress test: High-wire Cavaliers still alive in NBA Finals

    Sunday, June 11 2017 2:14 AM EDT2017-06-11 06:14:28 GMT
    Bounce back, come back: The Cavaliers are up to their old tricks, staving off elimination in the NBA Finals.More >>
    Bounce back, come back: The Cavaliers are up to their old tricks, staving off elimination in the NBA Finals.More >>

  • Warren Police investigating Friday night shootings

    Warren Police investigating Friday night shootings

    Saturday, June 10 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-06-10 20:16:52 GMT
    Police in Warren are investigating a pair of shootings from Friday night between 9 and 11:30 p.m. .  Officers say the first shooting involved two cars on Stewart Drive NW.  A witness told dispatcher about two cars that were firing shots at each other.  The caller said one of the vehicles was a red van.  Dispatchers were later alerted to a red van that was abandoned at a house on Northwest Boulevard. The caller told police the group of shooters in the van fled i...More >>
    Police in Warren are investigating a pair of shootings from Friday night between 9 and 11:30 p.m. .  Officers say the first shooting involved two cars on Stewart Drive NW.  A witness told dispatcher about two cars that were firing shots at each other.  The caller said one of the vehicles was a red van.  Dispatchers were later alerted to a red van that was abandoned at a house on Northwest Boulevard. The caller told police the group of shooters in the van fled i...More >>

  • Two jailed for arson at Lowellville company

    Two jailed for arson at Lowellville company

    Saturday, June 10 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-06-10 19:08:22 GMT
    Geno Moore and Joshua FoorGeno Moore and Joshua Foor
    Two arson suspects are in jail following a warehouse fire in Lowelville that required assistance from several agencies.  Joshua Foor, 20, and Geno Moore, 22, are charged with breaking and entering and criminal damaging. Foor faces an additional charge of criminal damaging.  Crews arrived on the scene around 6:18 a.m. to find smoke pouring from Aluminum Color Industries at 369 West Wood Street. According to radio traffic, dispatch received a call from someone claiming that...More >>
    Two arson suspects are in jail following a warehouse fire in Lowelville that required assistance from several agencies.  Joshua Foor, 20, and Geno Moore, 22, are charged with breaking and entering and criminal damaging. Foor faces an additional charge of criminal damaging.  Crews arrived on the scene around 6:18 a.m. to find smoke pouring from Aluminum Color Industries at 369 West Wood Street. According to radio traffic, dispatch received a call from someone claiming that...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms