Two rescued, one severely burned in Boardman apartment fire

Boardman fire crews rescued two people from the third floor of an apartment building on Southern Boulevard Thursday night.

Fire Department Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that a fire started in an apartment on the second floor of the building around 9:00 p.m.

Initially, crews were told that several people were trapped inside the building.

One person inside the apartment where the blaze began was able to get out without help but suffered third degrees burns to their arms and hands.

Firefighters were needed to pull two people from the third floor directly above where the flames broke out. Those two victims were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Chief Pitzer said the person on the second floor who suffered burns was transported to a special burn unit in Akron for treatment.

The fire is still under investigation, and there's no word at this time what may have sparked the blaze.

It's also unclear how much damage was caused by the flames and smoke.