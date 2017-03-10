Two rescued, one severely burned in Boardman apartment fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two rescued, one severely burned in Boardman apartment fire

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Boardman fire crews rescued two people from the third floor of an apartment building on Southern Boulevard Thursday night. 

Fire Department Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that a fire started in an apartment on the second floor of the building around 9:00 p.m.

Initially, crews were told that several people were trapped inside the building. 

One person inside the apartment where the blaze began was able to get out without help but suffered third degrees burns to their arms and hands. 

Firefighters were needed to pull two people from the third floor directly above where the flames broke out. Those two victims were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. 

Chief Pitzer said the person on the second floor who suffered burns was transported to a special burn unit in Akron for treatment. 

The fire is still under investigation, and there's no word at this time what may have sparked the blaze. 

It's also unclear how much damage was caused by the flames and smoke.

  2 children killed after car avoids deer, hit by truck on Ohio Turnpike

    Sunday, June 11 2017

    The state Highway Patrol says two children have been killed after the car they were riding in swerved to avoid a deer and was struck by a semi-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike outside Cleveland. The patrol has not identified the occupants of the car or the children's ages. Two adults and one other child were in the car during the accident early Saturday in Strongsville. The patrol says the car was rear-ended by the semi and then hit the deer the driver tried to avoid.

  Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sunday, June 11 2017
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.
  FirstEnergy investigates Austintown outage

    Sunday, June 11 2017
    FirstEnergy is looking for the cause of a outage effecting fifty customers in Austintown. Power went out at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the College Park neighborhood area off Route 46 south of Mahoning Avenue. The utility expected to have power restored by 9:30 a.m.
