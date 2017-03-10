More than 500 in Valley still waiting for power to come back

More than 500 homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mercer counties are still waiting for their power to be restored after an outage on Wednesday.

As of 8:10 a.m. Friday, FirstEnergy said 375 customers in Trumbull County were still in the dark. The utility estimated that power will be restored by 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Penn Power was still reporting 178 outages scattered throughout Mercer County. The estimated restoration time is 11:30 p.m. Friday.

At the height of Wednesday's storm, more than 17,000 people lost power in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

Power in Mahoning and Columbiana counties has been restored.

Since then, FirstEnergy has been allocating its resources to concentrate efforts on areas where the most number of customers could be quickly restored.

Crews continue working on the scattered outages caused by downed poles, wires, and trees.