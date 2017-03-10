US aluminum group files trade complaint against China - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

US aluminum group files trade complaint against China

Posted: Updated:

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - American aluminum producers have filed a complaint accusing Chinese smelters of exporting at improperly low prices in the first case of its kind for the administration of President Donald Trump.

An industry group, the Aluminum Association, said it filed the case Thursday with U.S. regulators accusing Chinese producers of receiving improper subsidies and selling at unfairly low prices that hurt foreign competitors. It asked the government to impose anti-dumping duties of 38 percent to 134 percent on aluminum foil for consumer and industrial uses.

A flood of low-cost Chinese aluminum exports has pushed global prices so low that U.S. and European smelters are closing. Producers say thousands of jobs are at risk.

Trump promised during his campaign to raise duties on Chinese imports to offset what he was unfair action by Beijing but has yet to take action.

Aluminum is one of an array of Chinese industries including steel, coal and glass whose production mushroomed over the past decade until supply vastly exceeded demand.

The ruling Communist Party is shrinking steel and coal production but has yet to announce plans for aluminum.

Chinese smelters that make more than half the world's aluminum are adding millions of tons of capacity, supported by what Western competitors say are improper subsidies.

After a dip in early 2016, Chinese aluminum production rebounded to a new high of 2.95 million tons in the month ending in mid-February, according to data compiled by the International Aluminum Institute in London.

The Aluminum Association said it was the first trade case it has filed in the group's 85-year history. The complaint was filed with the U.S. Commerce Department and the International Trade Commission.

"This unprecedented action reflects both the intensive injury being suffered by U.S. aluminum foil producers and also our commitment to ensuring that trade laws are enforced to create a level playing field for domestic producers," said the association president, Heidi Brock, in a statement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-06-11 12:54:48 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>

  • Similar bills are being sold on eBay

    Counterfeit Chinese 'training money' circulating again

    Counterfeit Chinese 'training money' circulating again

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-06-11 12:53:41 GMT
    If someone hands you folding money and the bill has pink Chinese lettering printed on it, you might want to refuse to accept it. Police in another Valley community are warning people that so-called Chinese “Training notes” are being passed around. Wellsville Police report that the bogus bills are being circulated in the Columbiana County town. The funny money is marked with pink Chinese lettering and the “feel” of the paper has a different consistency. In a...More >>
    If someone hands you folding money and the bill has pink Chinese lettering printed on it, you might want to refuse to accept it. Police in another Valley community are warning people that so-called Chinese “Training notes” are being passed around. Wellsville Police report that the bogus bills are being circulated in the Columbiana County town. The funny money is marked with pink Chinese lettering and the “feel” of the paper has a different consistency. In a...More >>

  • Giant Eagle recalls products due to undeclared allergen

    Giant Eagle recalls products due to undeclared allergen

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:00 AM EDT2017-06-11 12:00:59 GMT

    Giant Eagle, Inc. is recalling several products due to an undeclared milk allergen. The grocery retailer has announced that it is recalling Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Market District Honey Mustard Pretzel Tilapia sold fresh from the seafood department of its supermarkets, and Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast sold in the prepared foods department. People who have an allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions ...

    More >>

    Giant Eagle, Inc. is recalling several products due to an undeclared milk allergen. The grocery retailer has announced that it is recalling Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Market District Honey Mustard Pretzel Tilapia sold fresh from the seafood department of its supermarkets, and Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast sold in the prepared foods department. People who have an allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms