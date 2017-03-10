Trumbull prosecutor challenges move to disqualify him from Danny Lee Hill appeal

The Trumbull County Prosecutor is challenging a move to disqualify his office from taking part in the appeal process sought by a man sentenced to death for torturing, raping and murdering a Warren Boy Scout.

Danny Lee Hill has been on Ohio's Death Row since he was convicted of committing the crimes against Raymond Fife in 1985.

Hill's attorneys have asked the 11th District Court of Appeals to disqualify the prosecutor's office from Hill's appeal of Judge Patricia Cosgrove's 2016 denial of a motion for a new trial over what the defense contends is “newly discovered” bite mark evidence.

Hill's motion is based in part on allegations of a conflict of interest because Raymond Fife's mother, Miriam Fife, was once employed by the prosecutor's office as a victim's advocate.

The defense says that the prosecutor's office has been “antagonistic and hostile” toward Hill and his attorneys.

In its response, the prosecutor denies being hostile, writing “this office has zealously defended against Appellant's (Hill's) efforts to trigger a new trial with cumulative, impeaching, and newly manufactured expert opinions in a 31-year-old case.”

The response calls “absurd to the point of being laughable” the concept of a conflict due to the prosecutor's relationship with Miriam Fife and their agreement that Danny Lee Hill “should be executed for raping, strangling, burning, torturing and killing her son.”

