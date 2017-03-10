Warren crews battle trailer fire

Officials are working to figure out what caused a trailer in Warren to go up in smoke around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The Tod Avenue trailer is abandoned and half burnt from the fire, but no one was hurt.

A man from a neighboring trailer was evacuated as a precaution.

A fire captain on the scene told 21 News it was important to get the flames under control quickly because there was a risk they could spread to other trailers, which burn easily.

Crews from Lordstown and Warren were able to douse the fire quickly, and only the abandoned trailer was damaged.