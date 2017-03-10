Warren police officer diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

"No one fights alone."

That's the message now clearly displayed across the Warren Police Department's Facebook page, and it's a message they want to get out about one of their own.

Lance Adkins, 33, a four-year veteran of the department, is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The Warren Police Department surprised Adkins Friday morning with an abundance of support.

"It was just completely unbelievable and I can't even put into words how everyone is supporting me and we truly appreciate it,” said Lance Adkins.

Adkins was diagnosed with stage four renal cell clear cell carcinoma on February 27.

Thursday night, Warren police posted a link to a GoFundMe page that details Adkin's battle with kidney cancer that began a few years ago.

“He's been out protecting the community and I think it's time for us to step up and help him out here,” said Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel.

Adkins has a 10 percent chance of surviving but will have to have surgery and immunotherapy treatments, all of which come at a high financial cost.

Due to his illness, Lance's paid time off from work is limited. Any money from this page will go toward his medical bills and help out his family

The GoFundMe also details Adkin's contributions as an officer, 911 dispatcher, and EMT.

It says, "He has done so much for others — it's our turn to do for him."