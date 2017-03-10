Parking ban in Salem - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Parking ban in Salem

Posted:
SALEM, Ohio -

A parking ban is in place in Salem due to the wintry weather.

Police say that vehicles parked on the streets will be towed.

The police department says municipal lots are available for parking.

The ban is in place until noon today.

