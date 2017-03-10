Woman arrested in connection with downtown Youngstown bank heist

Youngstown police arrested a homeless woman who they believed robbed the downtown Home Savings and Loan on Monday.

Marion Edwards, 28, was arrested Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Reports show Edwards also goes by the alias, Shawn Newell.

The teller says the suspected robber claimed to have a bomb strapped to her chest. No bomb or other weapon was actually seen and no one was injured during the robbery.

Police believe the suspect then boarded a bus that was traveling to the North Side.

A court date for Edwards has not yet been set.