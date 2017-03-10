Tree falls on power lines, knocks out power in Center Township

After a large portion of residents in Columbiana County just got their power back on after damaging winds from Wednesday, almost 100 homes and businesses are without power again.

A tree fell down on a main transmission line on Mattix Road in Center Township around 6:00 a.m. Crews had to barricade the road.

A fire sparked in a nearby field but was put out quickly.

FirstEnergy is estimating that all power in Center Township will be restored by 9:00 a.m. Friday.