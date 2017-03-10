Braceville waterline project moving forward

Braceville Township community members had the chance to learn more about a massive water line project that will connect them to Newton Falls.

County commissioners gave the green light for the Blue Print to Prosperity water line earlier this year.

Construction is set to begin this fall.

Community members were advised that there are now special financing options to tie into the line and the more people that do, the better it will be for everyone.

“When the water line goes through, that's going to be the cheapest opportunity to sign up,” said Braceville Board of Trustees Chairman Todd Brewster. “There's no assessment, the only cost would be half of that, so the tie-in box. That cost, they're estimating to be somewhere in the $1,300 to $1,500 range — the cost to get the water from that box to the house.”

The Trumbull County Sanitation District will soon be sending out informational letters to everyone who could potentially tap into the water line.