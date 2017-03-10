Braceville waterline project moving forward

If someone hands you folding money and the bill has pink Chinese lettering printed on it, you might want to refuse to accept it. Police in another Valley community are warning people that so-called Chinese “Training notes” are being passed around. Wellsville Police report that the bogus bills are being circulated in the Columbiana County town. The funny money is marked with pink Chinese lettering and the “feel” of the paper has a different consistency. In a...More >>
Giant Eagle, Inc. is recalling several products due to an undeclared milk allergen. The grocery retailer has announced that it is recalling Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Market District Honey Mustard Pretzel Tilapia sold fresh from the seafood department of its supermarkets, and Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast sold in the prepared foods department. People who have an allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions ...More >>
A Liberty man is in the hospital after being trapped under a piece of heavy equipment. Liberty police tell 21 News the homeowner rented a backhoe to do yard work on Saturday. The tire of the machinery dipped into a ditch and it rolled over, landing on top of him. When police arrived on scene the man wasn't breathing. Officers were able to lift the backhoe so fire crews could pull him out. First responders were able to get the man breathing again before taking ...More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
