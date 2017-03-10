Operator of Kay, Zales, Jared, Piercing Pagoda plans 165 store c - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Operator of Kay, Zales, Jared, Piercing Pagoda plans 165 store closures

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
HAMILTON, Bermuda -

Like many other retailers with brick and mortar stores, the parent company of several well-known jewelry brands says it plans to close more stores than it plans to open in the coming year.

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry operating approximately 3,600 stores primarily under several name brands including Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, and Piercing Pagoda.

The company announced in its year-end report released Thursday that it plans to close between 165 and 170 stores and open 90 to 115 stores in the coming year.

21 News reached out to Signet to find out if any of the 13 stores it operates in the Valley could be impacted.

Signet Vice President David A. Bouffard responded by noting that closures are considered as a store comes upon the end of its lease which can generally be towards the end of the year.

“While we cannot comment on a specific store's status, in general, it is not our practice to close a profitable store,” said Bouffard.

Signet operates the following stores in the Valley:

(NOTE: Signet has not said that they plan to close any of these local stores.)

Piercing Pagoda

  • Eastwood Mall, Niles
  • Southern Park Mall, Boardman
  • Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage

Kay Jewelers

  • Eastwood Mall, Niles
  • Southern Park Mall, Boardman
  • Alliance, Ohio
  • Hermitage, PA
  • East Liverpool,OH
  • Grove City Outlets, Pa.

Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry

  • Market St.., Boardman

Zales

  • Eastwood Mall, Niles
  • Southern Park Mall, Boardman
  • Grove City Outlets, Pa.

According to Signet, store closures are primarily focused on mall-based regional brands not meeting the company's financial return expectations.

The store openings will primarily involve Kay jewelers at locations outside of shopping malls, according to Signet.

Several national retailers have been scaling back their brick and mortar operations, due in a large part to competition from online sales.

Macy's and Sears recently announced a round of store closings, including the Shenango Valley Mall locations.

J.C. Penney is expected to announce the closing of 130 to 140 stores this month.

Last summer, Dillard's converted its Eastwood Mall store into a discount priced clearance center.

Signet's fourth quarter report may be read here:

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Similar bills are being sold on eBay

    Counterfeit Chinese 'training money' circulating again

    Counterfeit Chinese 'training money' circulating again

    Sunday, June 11 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-06-11 16:18:24 GMT

    If someone hands you folding money and the bill has pink Chinese lettering printed on it, you might want to refuse to accept it. Police in another Valley community are warning people that so-called Chinese “Training notes” are being passed around. Wellsville Police report that the bogus bills are being circulated in the Columbiana County town. The funny money is marked with pink Chinese lettering and the “feel” of the paper has a different consistency. In a...

    More >>

    If someone hands you folding money and the bill has pink Chinese lettering printed on it, you might want to refuse to accept it. Police in another Valley community are warning people that so-called Chinese “Training notes” are being passed around. Wellsville Police report that the bogus bills are being circulated in the Columbiana County town. The funny money is marked with pink Chinese lettering and the “feel” of the paper has a different consistency. In a...

    More >>

  • Rallies against Islamic law draw counter-protests across US

    Rallies against Islamic law draw counter-protests across US

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:35 AM EDT2017-06-11 15:35:23 GMT
    Demonstrators around the country rallied to protest Islamic law, saying it is incompatible with Western democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more raucous counter-protests.More >>
    Demonstrators around the country rallied to protest Islamic law, saying it is incompatible with Western democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more raucous counter-protests.More >>

  • Power restored in Austintown

    Power restored in Austintown

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:59 AM EDT2017-06-11 12:59:14 GMT
    Power was out to an Austintown neighborhood for a couple hours Sunday morning. FirstEnergy says power went out to about fifty customers at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the College Park neighborhood area off Route 46 south of Mahoning Avenue. The utility's website did not explain the reason for the outage, but electricity was restored before 9 a.m. More >>
    Power was out to an Austintown neighborhood for a couple hours Sunday morning. FirstEnergy says power went out to about fifty customers at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the College Park neighborhood area off Route 46 south of Mahoning Avenue. The utility's website did not explain the reason for the outage, but electricity was restored before 9 a.m. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms