Champion man accused of endangering his grandson

A Champion Township man pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and child endangering on Wednesday.

Sixty-three-year-old Michael Tenney is accused of bruising and fracturing his five-year-old grandson's arm.

The boy was taken to the hospital on Jan. 15, where nurses say the injury was so severe the child needed surgery.

The five-year-old told police Tenney had pulled his arm twice because he thought the victim hit his little brother.

Reports say the child told everyone in the ER that he had accidentally fallen off the couch.

The five-year-old was then transferred to Akron Children's Hospital.

No bond was set at Tenney's hearing earlier this week.

A pretrial is set for Thursday.