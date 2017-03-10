Youngstown police investigate after child is hit by car - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown police investigate after child is hit by car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police in Youngstown continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a child hit by a car.

The six-year-old was struck while riding a scooter at the intersection of West Evergreen Avenue and Summer Street Monday afternoon.

Several calls to 911 included one from the driver.

“Please, please, I'm on Evergreen. I just hit this little girl. Please get here. I'm not leaving the scene. I'm staying right here. Please get here,” the driver told 911. “She was on a scooter and she flew in front of my car as I was coming down the hill.”

There's been no update on the child's condition.

