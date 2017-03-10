Ohio EPA maps likely lead presence in water lines

Interactive map shows likelihood of lead in lines to your home or school

Most Ohioans can now find out if there's a chance that water lines leading to their homes, schools, apartments and mobile home parks contain, or are likely to contain lead.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has created a website with links to maps of more than 1,800 public water systems, showing color-coded areas showing the likelihood of lead levels ranging from unlikely to almost certain.

The systems also are required to identify and provide a description of the characteristics of buildings served by the system that may contain lead solder, fixtures or pipes.

Single building community and nontransient noncommunity water systems such as churches, restaurants, and businesses are required to map areas of the system that have solder, fixtures, and pipes containing lead.

The maps will be used by Ohio EPA to ensure that the proper lead and copper sampling is done in areas of lead service lines.

Detailed water line mapping in Youngstown neighborhoods is based on the age of the water lines. Those installed before 1954 are almost certain to contain lead, according to the city.

Pipes installed between 1954 and 1997 are classified as “lead likely”.

Lead is classified as “possible” in lines installed between 1998 and 2013.

Lead is “unlikely” in anything installed after 2014.

Other water systems have submitted maps outlining their service area, accompanied by similar information about how the age of water lines could indicate the likelihood of the presence of lead.

As of Thursday's deadline, maps from the city of Campbell, Fowler Mobile Home Park, Guilford Lake Estates, Southington Local Schools, and United Local Elementary School had not been posted on the Ohio EPA website.

Ohio enacted a bill requiring the mapping after concerns after a crisis in the Village of Sebring more than a year ago when high lead levels were found in thirty homes.

Exposure to high levels of lead can cause serious health problems in children and pregnant women.

To date, Ohio EPA has received maps from 1,860 of the 1,878 water systems in Ohio.

Below is an alphabetical list of public water systems in the Valley that have complied with this new requirement.

Maps can be accessed by clicking the link and searching the name of your public water system name.

If you have questions about the service lines in your home or business’s area, call the contact listed for your public water system.

NOTE: Some of these files may be large and could take a few moments to load.

If any of the above links don't work, or if you wish to search for safer systems not listed above, they may be found by following this link