Residents return to senior high rise in Greenville

After being evacuated a day-and-a-half before, more than 100 residents began returning to the Greenville House senior high rise Friday afternoon.

Residence Manager Polly Hogue tells 21 News that FirstEnergy wrapped up work restoring power to the building earlier than anticipated.

Residents have been staying with relatives or living in other locations since Wednesday night when a transformer caught fire, leaving the building without power.

No one was injured.

Officials expected that residents would be displaced until Saturday at the earliest.