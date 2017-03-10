Twelve overdoses in 24 hours in Trumbull County

For a second week, there are disturbing numbers out of Trumbull County.

Health officials report 12 more overdoses in a 24-hour period on Tuesday, March 7th. That number includes eight men and four women.

It was just last Friday, March 3rd when we reported 23 overdoses over a span of two days.

At that time all were revived with the opiate overdose antidote Naloxone.

21 News has learned that two people have died and the most recent victim was 21-years-old.

April Caraway, the Executive Director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board said, "We had one death and then we had someone die who had been involved in the overdoses from last week that had been in intensive care and they didn't come out of it."

The drug overdoses are not discriminating when it comes to age or race, and are not only happening in the largest city of Warren but all over Trumbull County.

"We're seeing overdoses in Howland, in Girard, in Cortland, in Kinsman, just everywhere," Caraway said.

Law enforcement tells Caraway they believe the victims don't even realize the heroin they're buying is laced with mostly fentanyl, a drug that's strong and even more deadly.

The victims are not always repeat offenders.

Caraway tells 21 News, "First responders say that there are people that are getting multiple doses either on the scene right then, or they might have brought them back one week, and a month later they're bringing them back again. But most of the time, we're seeing new cases. We're seeing new cases of people who are addicted every single day."

So what might stop this killer addiction? Education and prevention that includes parents and grandparents taking pills out of their medicine cabinet, because that's become the new gateway drug for kids. It's no longer marijuana.

"And when they start with pills then they become addicted to the opiates -- their brain changes, their chemistry changes, and that's when later on they turn to street heroin," Caraway said.

Caraway also wants people to know that even though there may be a wait for detox centers, Coleman Access Center will do an assessment and help people find a program. They can be reached at 330-392-1100.

"Coleman Behavioral Health is one of our agencies and they have counselors on staff 24/7 who can meet with people. They go out to local hospitals to help them after they've been revived with Naloxone, and try to get them into a treatment or detox program. Coleman Behavioral Health has contracts, our board does, with all the detox centers here, and we actually use one in Pennsylvania, so the counselors at Coleman know who has got a waiting list, who is actually on it. It's just an easier way to go than someone at home trying to call every agency that's out there to see what's available for them," Caraway said.