DNA used to ID body found in burning SUV in Youngstown

Nineteen days after charred remains were found inside a burning SUV, authorities say they have positively identified Zachary Howell as the victim of the murder.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced on Friday that matching a genetic profile from autopsy specimens with DNA information on a national database, enabled pathologists to determine that the body found February 20 on Josephine Street was that of Howell.

The Mahoning County Coroner previously determined that the victim was shot in the head two times, and was dead before his SUV was set on fire.

The body was so badly burned, the coroner submitted dental and DNA samples in an attempt to make a positive identification.

Police were confident that Howell was the victim since family members reported that he had been missing and the body was found in Howell's SUV.

Investigators also found a cell phone near the crime scene belonging to Lyric Moore, who along with Terrell Martin have been indicted in connection with Howell's murder.

Police say Moore's phone contained text messages sent between her and Martin at a time when, according to GPS records, Moore was at the victim's home in Campbell.

Martin, 37, and Moore, 21, both of Youngstown have been held in the county jail on $1 million bond since earlier this month when Youngstown police first charged them.

The indictment charges Martin and Moore each with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping.

Martin is also charged with a firearms violation and tampering with evidence.