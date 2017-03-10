Youngstown water employees demoted and suspended after guilty pleas

Demotions and suspensions were handed out to 25 Youngstown Water Department employees after pleading guilty to a charge related to misleading the Ohio EPA and the city about completing the hours needed for a certification class.

Each worker pleaded guilty to a single unclassified misdemeanor in Columbus after a probe by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Environmental Unit.

Calling it serious misconduct that reflects negatively on the city, Mayor John McNally has signed off on 24 Youngstown water employees being demoted and their salaries cut.

Twenty-five employees have received working suspensions for five days.

All the workers are also now required to take a course in business ethics.

A disciplinary letter dated March 7th has also now been put into each worker's personnel file, and they've been warned that all future violations involving work rules or city policies may result in additional discipline and/or termination.

The Youngstown Water Department employees who were charged have always maintained that they paid for and attended a certification class taught by Anthony Vigorito who is an approved EPA instructor.

They tell 21 News that Vigorito taught for a short time on that particular day and gave them a test. They all passed the test and then he dismissed them from the class early, signing off on and approving their certification with the state.

Sources say Vigorito is now under investigation by the state, but the state is making no comment at this time.

21 News has confirmed with the water workers attorney that part of their plea agreement includes that workers will testify truthfully against Vigorito if called upon.

