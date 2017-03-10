Five area wrestlers vie for state title, including all local match-up at 285 pounds

Five area wrestlers, including three from Canfield, have a chance to bring home a Division II state championship on Saturday night.
The area is guaranteed at least one state champion in the 285 pounds weight class where Canfield's Mason Giordano meets West Branch's Ian Sharp.
Others in the finals are Beaver Local's Cole McComas, (106 pounds), Canfield's Georgio Poullas (160 pounds), and David Crawford (170 pounds).
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.More >>
Ryan Blaney held off Kevin Harvick down the stretch and won his first career NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
