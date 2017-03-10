Five area wrestlers vie for state title, including all local match-up at 285 pounds

Five area wrestlers vie for state title, including all local mat - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Five area wrestlers, including three from Canfield, have a chance to bring home a Division II state championship on Saturday night.

The area is guaranteed at least one state champion in the 285 pounds weight class where Canfield's Mason Giordano meets West Branch's Ian Sharp. 

Others in the finals are Beaver Local's Cole McComas, (106 pounds), Canfield's Georgio Poullas (160 pounds), and David Crawford (170 pounds).   

