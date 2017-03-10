McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/10/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/10/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys’ Tournament

Garrettsville Garfield 58 LaBrae 56

McDonald 96 Southern 43

Warren JFK 75 Cornerstone Christian 72

Kennedy Catholic 87 Otto Eldred 35


H.S. Basketball | Girls

Reynolds 29 Sacred Heart 42

West Middlesex 43 Washington 32

