Ten Years Later: Congressman Ryan hopeful of Claudia Hoerig extradition

Nearly a decade later, the suspected murderer of a Vienna Air Force Reserve pilot has not been brought back to this country to face justice.

Even after all these years, and a delay from what seemed like a victory, a Mahoning Valley Congressman still remains cautiously optimistic Claudia Hoerig will be returned fairly soon.

"I'm very frustrated with the whole thing," explained Congressman Tim Ryan.

Frustration close to the 10th anniversary of Major Karl Hoerig's death on March 12, 2007.

Congressman Ryan has been at the forefront of fighting for the return of the Vienna Air Force Reserve pilot's suspected killer- his wife Claudia Hoerig- who has not been back in this country ever since.

She is accused of shooting Karl twice in the back and once in the head, emptying his bank account and then fleeing to Brazil before his body was found in their Newton Falls home.

"We just had another meeting this week. We're just staying on top of it, calling down periodically to Brazil, checking in, letting them know we haven't forgotten," said Congressman Ryan.



However, the process has been stalled since last spring when there was a glimmer of hope.

A Supreme Court ruling in Brazil found that Claudia is not protected from extradition and she was taken into custody there. She is currently in a penitentiary.

"I mean they have her and I feel like she's definitely coming back but until she's here, I'm sure like the parents, the brother and the family and friends, I'm not going to be happy until she's here but I do believe she will be back here," Congressman Ryan said.

According to Ryan, the delay is from her defense team stalling the process through the Brazilian courts.

"We're cautiously optimistic that it's going to be fairly soon where she runs out of options to appeal, or make motions or really just drag her feet."

Until then, he plans to keep the pressure on the government to make sure Karl is remembered.

If need be, Ryan said that he would reach out to the Trump administration to try to speed up the process but he said that it has not been necessary at this point because the case is in the hands of the Brazilian court system.

21 News also spoke with a fellow pilot and friend of Karl, Larry Diemand. He is very hopeful that in a very short time she will be extradited to Warren to stand trial.