McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/9/17

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/9/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys’ Playoffs 

Division I District Semi-Final 

Boardman 52 Lake 62 | Lake plays Warren Harding Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. for the district championship at Alliance High School. 

Division II District Semi-Finals

Salem 70 Poland 66

Girard 53 Ursuline 62 | Ursuline plays Salem for the district championship Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Boardman High School. 
 
H.S. Basketball | Girls’ Playoffs 

Division III Regional Semi-Final

Jackson-Milton 44 Dalton 40 | Jackson-Milton plays Berlin Hiland Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Massillon Perry High School. 

