Penguins forward Tom Sestito was suspended 4 games

Penguins forward Tom Sestito was suspended 4 games

NEW YORK (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tom Sestito was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Winnipeg Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom.

Sestito was assessed a major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct in the first period of the Penguins' 7-4 victory in Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

Enstrom was taken to a hospital and missed the rest of the game.

The suspension will cost Sestito $12,778.

