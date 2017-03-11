Pelini and Bayuk named coaches of the year

Youngstown State football coach Bo Pelini and Warren JFK Coach Jeff Bayuk were recognized as coaches of the year at their respective levels by the Northeastern Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Pelini was named the Lee Tressel Ohio College Coach of the Year after leading the Penguins to the FCS National Championship game and a 12-4 record.

Bayuk was named the Paul Brown Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to the Division VII State Championship.

YSU assistant coach Carl Pelini was named the chapter's assistant coach of the year.