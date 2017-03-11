Hubbard's Too Hot Mamas turn hobby into booming business

Niles police have charged a 69-year-man accused of soliciting sex from a teenage girl. Police filed a felony count of importuning against Nicholas Picciano of North Pleasant Avenue following allegations that on Saturday he told a sixteen-year-old girl to take her clothes off and go into his bedroom. According to a report, the girl then ran to an aunt's home. Picciano was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on one felony count of importuning. He was freed on bond following his arr...More >>
Huge crowds are expected to attend this weekend's Thunder Over the Valley Air show. Organizers are posting information on parking and security measures for people who plan to attend the free air show kicks off at 9 a.m., June 17-18, 2017, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Free parking for the air show will be provided at remote locations beginning at 8 a.m. As parking locations fill, new locations will be opened. The first bus will leave the primary parking location at 1265 North ...More >>
Police and EMT's in Austintown revived two people this past weekend using an opiate overdose antidote. On Friday, paramedics from Lane Ambulance administered two doses of Nalaxone to a 23-year-old woman found passed out and unresponsive on the garage floor of a home on Claridge Drive. The man who lives at the home tells police he doesn't know who dropped off the woman and just left her on the floor. Police say they could see a fresh track mark on the woman's arm. The wom...More >>
State Troopers say a woman and her dog were in car that struck a deer on State Route 11 in Austintown Monday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that the car ran into the deer along the southbound lanes, just south of New Road at around 9:30 a.m. After hitting the deer, the car veered off the highway and ran into a wooded area.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.More >>
Ryan Blaney held off Kevin Harvick down the stretch and won his first career NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
