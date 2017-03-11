Hubbard's Too Hot Mamas turn hobby into booming business

They have a hot product and a name to match, and now these "Too" Hot Mamas are bringing their unique heat to Hubbard.

Audra Horton and Christina Frohman are the Too Hot Mamas. In less than a year, they've gone from canning peppers for fun to a booming business and a brand new store.

"It's been insane," said Frohman. "I was just canning our own peppers. Then all of a sudden, look at us, our own store, our own kitchen."

They started exploring the idea last summer and it's been a wild ride ever since.

"In July, we went to a canning class, found out what we had to do to become legal. We did the classes with the kitchen incubator in Youngstown," said Horton. "By September, we had our canning license and we were at Fowler Market. We were there every week and we always had customers, they were always buying. We just couldn't believe it."

They're already in 12 stores around the area, and after using the kitchen incubator to start out, just celebrated the grand opening of their own kitchen on Friday in Hubbard.

With their own dedicated space and their own kitchen, they say they can take the business to a new level.

"It's awesome because it's right by our families, so we can come in and out whenever we want (and) can. We don't have to make appointments, it's pretty much we can come and go," said Horton.

"Last week one day, we were here 14 hours straight. That's on your feet in front of the stove 14 hours. Some days we're just in here three or four hours," said Frohman.

With their family close by, they have an army of taste-testers. They already have their more mild "Hots in Sauce" on the shelves, along with picked peppers and the spicier Hot Pepper Mustard. Soon, that will also include Zesty Zucchini Relish and Hot Strawberry Butter, their personal favorite.

"Strawberries, they're coming this summer. We found a good deal on them so we froze them. We're in the testing phase to get it approved with the FDA," said Horton.

A rapid rise and a lot of heat from the Too Hot Mamas at 129 N. Main Street in Hubbard.

You can find out more on the Too Hot Mamas Facebook page.