Hubbard's Too Hot Mamas turn hobby into booming business - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hubbard's Too Hot Mamas turn hobby into booming business

Posted: Updated:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
HUBBARD, Ohio -

They have a hot product and a name to match, and now these "Too" Hot Mamas are bringing their unique heat to Hubbard.

Audra Horton and Christina Frohman are the Too Hot Mamas.  In less than a year, they've gone from canning peppers for fun to a booming business and a brand new store.

"It's been insane," said Frohman. "I was just canning our own peppers. Then all of a sudden, look at us, our own store, our own kitchen."

They started exploring the idea last summer and it's been a wild ride ever since.

"In July, we went to a canning class, found out what we had to do to become legal. We did the classes with the kitchen incubator in Youngstown," said Horton. "By September, we had our canning license and we were at Fowler Market. We were there every week and we always had customers, they were always buying. We just couldn't believe it."

They're already in 12 stores around the area, and after using the kitchen incubator to start out, just celebrated the grand opening of their own kitchen on Friday in Hubbard.

With their own dedicated space and their own kitchen, they say they can take the business to a new level.

"It's awesome because it's right by our families, so we can come in and out whenever we want (and) can. We don't have to make appointments, it's pretty much we can come and go," said Horton. 

"Last week one day, we were here 14 hours straight. That's on your feet in front of the stove 14 hours. Some days we're just in here three or four hours," said Frohman.

With their family close by, they have an army of taste-testers. They already have their more mild "Hots in Sauce" on the shelves, along with picked peppers and the spicier Hot Pepper Mustard. Soon, that will also include Zesty Zucchini Relish and Hot Strawberry Butter, their personal favorite.

"Strawberries, they're coming this summer. We found a good deal on them so we froze them. We're in the testing phase to get it approved with the FDA," said Horton.

A rapid rise and a lot of heat from the Too Hot Mamas at 129 N. Main Street in Hubbard.

You can find out more on the Too Hot Mamas Facebook page.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lowellville arson suspect may have reported fire to 9-1-1

    Lowellville arson suspect may have reported fire to 9-1-1

    Monday, June 12 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-12 20:23:38 GMT
    Geno Moore and Joshua FoorGeno Moore and Joshua Foor
    One of the two suspects accused of arson in a weekend fire in Lowellville may have been the person who called for help when they were trapped in the building. Lowellville officials say the fire came close to being a much bigger disaster.  20-year old Joshua Foor and 22-year old Geno Moore, both of Lowellville, appeared in Struthers court on charges of aggravated arson, breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools. The two are accused of setting fires inside the ...More >>
    One of the two suspects accused of arson in a weekend fire in Lowellville may have been the person who called for help when they were trapped in the building. Lowellville officials say the fire came close to being a much bigger disaster.  20-year old Joshua Foor and 22-year old Geno Moore, both of Lowellville, appeared in Struthers court on charges of aggravated arson, breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools. The two are accused of setting fires inside the ...More >>

  • Niles man accused of soliciting sex from 16-year-old

    Niles man accused of soliciting sex from 16-year-old

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:26:51 GMT
    Nicholas PiccianoNicholas Picciano

    Niles police have charged a 69-year-man accused of soliciting sex from a teenage girl. Police filed a felony count of importuning against Nicholas Picciano of North Pleasant Avenue following allegations that on Saturday he told a sixteen-year-old girl to take her clothes off and go into his bedroom. According to a report, the girl then ran to an aunt's home. Picciano was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on one felony count of importuning. He was freed on bond following his arr...

    More >>

    Niles police have charged a 69-year-man accused of soliciting sex from a teenage girl. Police filed a felony count of importuning against Nicholas Picciano of North Pleasant Avenue following allegations that on Saturday he told a sixteen-year-old girl to take her clothes off and go into his bedroom. According to a report, the girl then ran to an aunt's home. Picciano was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on one felony count of importuning. He was freed on bond following his arr...

    More >>

  • Parking , security, road closings for Thunder Over the Valley

    Parking , security, road closings for Thunder Over the Valley

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:25:06 GMT

    Huge crowds are expected to attend this weekend's Thunder Over the Valley Air show. Organizers are posting information on parking and security measures for people who plan to attend the free air show kicks off at 9 a.m., June 17-18, 2017, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Free parking for the air show will be provided at remote locations beginning at 8 a.m. As parking locations fill, new locations will be opened. The first bus will leave the primary parking location at 1265 North ...

    More >>

    Huge crowds are expected to attend this weekend's Thunder Over the Valley Air show. Organizers are posting information on parking and security measures for people who plan to attend the free air show kicks off at 9 a.m., June 17-18, 2017, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Free parking for the air show will be provided at remote locations beginning at 8 a.m. As parking locations fill, new locations will be opened. The first bus will leave the primary parking location at 1265 North ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms