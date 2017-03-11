Cortland water and sewer rates to increase - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cortland water and sewer rates to increase

CORTLAND, Ohio -

For the first time in eight years, Cortland neighbors will see their water and sewer rates go up. 

Mayor James Woofter said the city hasn't increased their water rates since 2009, and now they could be headed for a deficit. The rates will go up from $3.50 per thousand gallons to $5. Woofter added that Cortland will still be one of the lowest rates in both Mahoning and Trumbull Counties for water and sewer.

The money will help the city pay for their portion of a new $20 Million sewage plant. 

