Tree limb drop off offered in Warren

If your lawn is full of tree limbs and you live in Warren, the city is offering you help to get rid of them on Saturday.

Officials in Warren are temporarily placing a roll-off at the Environmental Services Department for any city resident who wishes to get rid of tree limbs that fell during the high winds on Wednesday.

Proof of residency must be provided by showing a current utility bill and driver's license with the same address.

The roll-off will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Environmental Services Department on 613 Main Avenue S.W. in Warren.