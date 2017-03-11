Valley power outages stretch into the weekend

Crews from FirstEnergy were still working into the weekend to restore electricity to customers, some of whom had not had power since Wednesday's windy weather.

By 1:00 p.m. Saturday, the utility's website reported 84 outages in scattered areas of Trumbull County.

Although FirstEnergy estimated that most of the outages would be repaired by the afternoon, 17 outages in Fowler and Hartford Townships may not be fixed until 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

At one point on Wednesday, more than 17,000 homes and businesses were in the dark.