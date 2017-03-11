Valley power outages stretch into the weekend

Several hundred Mahoning County residents will walk through the doors of several mobile trailers, parked just outside of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, to participate in an opportunity that gauge the health status of the United States. "The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey is the most comprehensive survey of American's health," said Jenni Echols with the CDC. The CDC travels to 15 different counties across the United States each year to conduct t...More >>
Several hundred Mahoning County residents will walk through the doors of several mobile trailers, parked just outside of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, to participate in an opportunity that gauge the health status of the United States. "The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey is the most comprehensive survey of American's health," said Jenni Echols with the CDC. The CDC travels to 15 different counties across the United States each year to conduct t...More >>
Huge crowds are expected to attend this weekend's Thunder Over the Valley Air Show.More >>
Huge crowds are expected to attend this weekend's Thunder Over the Valley Air Show.More >>
One of the two suspects accused of arson in a weekend fire in Lowellville may have been the person who called for help when they were trapped in the building. Lowellville officials say the fire came close to being a much bigger disaster. 20-year old Joshua Foor and 22-year old Geno Moore, both of Lowellville, appeared in Struthers court on charges of aggravated arson, breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools. The two are accused of setting fires inside the ...More >>
One of the two suspects accused of arson in a weekend fire in Lowellville may have been the person who called for help when they were trapped in the building. Lowellville officials say the fire came close to being a much bigger disaster. 20-year old Joshua Foor and 22-year old Geno Moore, both of Lowellville, appeared in Struthers court on charges of aggravated arson, breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools. The two are accused of setting fires inside the ...More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.More >>
Ryan Blaney held off Kevin Harvick down the stretch and won his first career NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.More >>
Ryan Blaney held off Kevin Harvick down the stretch and won his first career NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>