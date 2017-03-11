Police: 25 cars in chain-reaction crash on bridge - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: 25 cars in chain-reaction crash on bridge

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police in Allentown say icy weather has caused about 25 cars to become involved in a chain reaction crash on the Hamilton Street Bridge, but there have been no significant injuries.

WFMZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2maHhkz ) that the accidents happened on the westbound side of the bridge Friday night. Some vehicles had to be towed away while others were able to be driven.

The bridge was cleared and salted by late Friday.

