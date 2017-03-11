Detective shot in foot by partner trying to halt dog attack - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Detective shot in foot by partner trying to halt dog attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A plainclothes detective in Pittsburgh was attacked by a dog during a drug investigation and was shot in the foot by his partner trying to stop the animal.

According to a statement from the department of public safety, the two detectives were conducting the investigation around 2 p.m. Friday in the city's Hazelwood section when the dog attacked.

The injured detective was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The dog was also hit by the gunfire but fled the area. It was later found and taken to a veterinarian for treatment of its injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

