Suit: Philadelphia motel gave rooms to human traffickers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A lawsuit accuses a Philadelphia motel of providing rooms to human traffickers who exploited girls and forced them into prostitution.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2mb1VBH ) the complaint was filed Friday on behalf of a girl who was 14 years old when she was forced into the sex trade in 2013.

The suit names the Roosevelt Inn in northeast Philadelphia, manager Yagna Patel and parent company UFVS Management in Purchase, New York.

It contend the girl, who is now 17, was enslaved and forced to perform sex acts with men in 2013 and 2014 and the motel provided rooms to her traffickers.

Patel tells the newspaper he has no knowledge of the girl in the suit or anyone being victimized in his motel.

A woman who answered the phone at the UFVS Management said no one could comment.

