Pennsylvania jobless rate drops to 5.2 pct, still above US

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Labor Department says the state's unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in January to 5.2 percent.

That's still higher than the national rate, which was 4.8 percent for the month.

The state says total nonfarm jobs were up 15,300 to a record high of 5,931,600 in January.

The largest gain was in construction, with 5,900 jobs added. The biggest drop was in manufacturing, with 2,700 jobs lost.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.