Akron moves into MAC final with 74-70 win over Ball State

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Isaiah Johnson and Antino Jackson scored 19 points apiece as Akron moved into the Mid-American Conference Tournament's title game by holding off Ball State 74-70 in the semifinals on Friday night.

The MAC's player of the year, Johnson muscled inside for two baskets in the final two minutes as the top-seeded Zips (26-7) advanced to the championship for the ninth time in 11 years. Akron lost to Buffalo in last year's final.

The Zips got all they could handle from the Cardinals (21-12), who pulled within 70-67 on a 3-pointer by Tayler Persons with 37.7 seconds left.

But Akron made four free throws in the final 31 seconds and Ball State missed three straight 3-point attempts on one possession.

Akron, which has been the class of the league all season, will play the winner of Friday's second semifinal between Ohio and Kent State on Saturday night for the MAC's automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Tahjai Teague scored 19 to lead the Cardinals.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.