Browns releasing Robert Griffin III

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns are releasing quarterback Robert Griffin III after one injury-marred season.

Griffin is being let go one day before he would have been due a $750,000 roster bonus, said the person who spoke Friday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

After he was waived by Washington, Griffin signed with the Browns last March hoping to revive his career. However, the 27-year-old broke his right shoulder in the season opener and missed 11 games.

Griffin returned late in the year and led the Browns to their only win.

Griffin's departure comes one day after the Browns acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler in a trade with Houston. Osweiler, though, is not viewed as Cleveland's long-term answer at quarterback.

The Browns have the assets to make another deal fo a QB or take one high in this year's draft.

