Police: 5 charged in Akron high school swastika incident

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Officials in Akron have charged five high school students who they say defaced a door with a swastika and a message including a racial slur.

WJW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nlumx1 ) that police charged the students at Ellet High School with misdemeanor criminal mischief and ethnic intimidation. Officials say the swastika and hate message were found on Wednesday.

Authorities say video surveillance helped the investigation.

David James, the superintendent of Akron Public Schools, says the actions of the group are an affront to everything the district stands for as a diverse welcoming community. Mayor Dan Horrigan released a statement condemning the crime.

School officials say the students will face punitive action from the board of education as well.

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

