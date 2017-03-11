Phil Kessel scores SO winner, Penguins beat Oilers 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Phil Kessel scored the shootout winner in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves, Nick Bonino and Evgeni Malkin scored in regulation for Pittsburgh, and Sidney Crosby had a goal in the shootout. The Penguins have won four games in a row.

David Desharnais and Connor McDavid countered for Edmonton, with McDavid getting the Oilers' lone goal in the tiebreaker. They have lost two straight.

