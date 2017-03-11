Couple ordered to trial in death of man with disabilities

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A western Pennsylvania couple has been ordered to stand trial in the November 2015 death of a man with disabilities who was living with them.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2mc7QWv ) reports that the Allegheny County district judge's ruling came after an emotional preliminary hearing Friday in the case against 48-year-old Adam Haynes and 59-year-old Pamela McNeal.

They were charged with criminal homicide and neglect of a care dependent person in the death of 54-year-old David Fuhrman, who authorities said was extremely malnourished and showed signs of neglect. The judge dismissed a charge of unlawful restraint.

Haynes' attorney said his client tried to tell his wife that Fuhrman needed medical care. McNeal's attorney said his client isn't responsible for Fuhrman's death and provided care but "it got over her head."

This story has been corrected to note McNeal's age is 59 rather than 58.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

