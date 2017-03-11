Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers sobering to huge budget deficit

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - With three weeks of hearings behind them, Pennsylvania's Republican majorities now have months of budget-making ahead of them.

Perhaps more than ever, they are willing to increase taxes to deal with the state's persistent post-recession deficit. The state's underlying fiscal imbalance is perhaps as bad as it's been since the recession ended.

For now, top Republicans are saying that a tax increase is a last resort and giving little sign how they'll handle Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's money-raising ideas.

But many rank-and-file Republicans seem more resigned than ever to the reality that the nearly $3 billion deficit cannot be swept away with spending cuts.

Republican House Rep. Jeff Pyle of Armstrong County says Republicans know they have to come up with some money.

