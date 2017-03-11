Kent State creates clothes closet for job hunting students

KENT, Ohio (AP) - Kent State University employees hoping to help students look more professional for potential job meetings have created a boutique to collect dressier attire and offer it to them for free.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2niG5fL ) the KSU Career Closet is housed in the lower level of the school's new Women's Center and is open to anyone in possession of a Kent State student ID card.

Four women on staff at Kent State came up with the idea for the clothes closet following a recent career fair on campus. The shop will hold a major donation drive March 20-24 to replenish its stock of professional wear.

In addition to clothing, the boutique also offers tip sheets with advice for students on how to best present themselves to potential employers.

