Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court saga

Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trial

Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting career

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier

Montana's US Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte has been given a 180-day deferred jail sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a reporter.

Bill Cosby's wife Camille has arrived at court with him on the sixth day of his sexual assault trial.

Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.

President Donald Trump's call to review 27 national monuments established by three former presidents puts in limbo protections on large swaths of land home to ancient cliff dwellings, towering sequoia trees, deep canyons and ocean habitats.

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier.

SAO PAULO (AP) - Rio de Janeiro state plans to vaccinate its entire population against yellow fever as a precaution amid Brazil's largest outbreak of the disease in years.

The Health Ministry has confirmed more than 300 cases of yellow fever so far during Brazil's summer rainy season. Over 100 of them died. Much of Brazil is considered at risk for the mosquito-borne disease and people in those areas are supposed to be vaccinated.

Rio state was not in that at-risk area for this outbreak and it has not had any cases. But the World Health Organization expanded its vaccination recommendation to include parts of the state in January.

The state said Saturday it expects to reach a 90 percent vaccination rate this year. It will need 12 million vaccine doses to do that.

