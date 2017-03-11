Nissan recalls more than 54,000 cars, cites air bag problem

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court saga

Polanski's victim pleads to end case: 'He owes me nothing'

Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trial

The Latest: Defense must now convince jurors in Cosby trial

Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting career

President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White House

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier

Montana's US Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte has been given a 180-day deferred jail sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a reporter.

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier.

Bill Cosby's wife Camille has arrived at court with him on the sixth day of his sexual assault trial.

Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.

President Donald Trump's call to review 27 national monuments established by three former presidents puts in limbo protections on large swaths of land home to ancient cliff dwellings, towering sequoia trees, deep canyons and ocean habitats.

NEW YORK (AP) - Nissan is recalling more than 54,000 cars because of curtain and seat-mounted air bags that may unexpectedly deploy when the door is slammed.

Nissan North America says the recall affects the 2012 Nissan Versa vehicles. It says the problem may be caused by the degradation of the side impact sensor connector pins. The unexpected deployment of the air bags can increase the risk of injury.

Nissan says dealers will install a new jumper harness and replace the side impact sensors free of charge. Car owners can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safecar.gov.

