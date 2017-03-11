McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/11/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/11/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys’ Playoffs 

Division I District Championship 
Warren Harding 56 Lake 59 | OT

 Division II District Championship 
 Salem 33 Ursuline 70  

PIAA State Playoffs 

Sharon 38 New Castle 72

Grove City 57 Central Valley 50 

Greensburg Central Catholic 66 West Middlesex 53 

 
H.S. Basketball | Girls’ Playoffs 

Division II Regional Final 
Hathaway Brown 34 West Branch 25 

Division IV Regional Final  
Jackson-Milton 20 Berlin Hiland 63 

PIAA State Playoffs 
Williamsburg 31 Kennedy Catholic 56 

Chartiers Valley 48 Hickory 27 

Cornell 61 Farrell 49 

