Crawford and Sharp capture state wrestling championships

Canfield's David Crawford and West Branch's Ian Sharp are state wrestling champions.

Crawford captured the 170-pound title with a 3-1 overtime win and Sharp defeated Canfield's Mason Giordano 1-0.

Crawford finished the year 41-5 and Sharp 39-1. Giordano was a state runner-up as well as Canfield’s Georgio Poullas at 160-pounds and Beaver Local's Cole McComas at 106-pounds.



It’s the first time in recent memory two local wrestlers met in the finals.

State Wrestling Results

Ohio Division II

106 pounds | Cole McComas from Beaver Local loses 12-6 in the finals.

160 pounds | Georgio Poulass from Canfield loses 6-4 in overtime.

170 pounds | David Crawford wins state championship 3-1 in overtime.

285 pounds | Ian Sharp from West Branch beats Mason Giordano of Canfield 1-0.

PIAA Class AA | State Championships

106 pounds | Beau Bayless from Reynolds wins 5-0 over Jodh Boozel.

138 pounds | Cole Matthews from Reynolds loses a 2-1 decision in the finals.

Reynolds wins their 12th individual state crown with eight medalists.